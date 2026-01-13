Data Centers Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2032: Rising Demand For Hyperscale Data Center Expansion Driven By Artificial Intelligence Workloads

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The data centers market presents opportunities in AI, edge computing, and sustainable infrastructure, driven by digital growth and advanced cloud adoption. Key areas include flexible infrastructure, renewable energy integration, robust security, and adaptive supply chains amid tariffs. Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centers Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The data centers market grew from USD 113.14 billion in 2024 to USD 125.44 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.22%, reaching USD 264.99 billion by 2032. The data centers market is experiencing transformative change as organizations worldwide seek resilient, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure. This report offers an in-depth perspective designed for decision-makers evaluating opportunities, risks, and best practices across the evolving landscape of mission-critical facilities. Market expansion is propelled by increasing digital workloads, advanced cloud adoption, and a heightened focus on sustainability initiatives. As organizations invest in mission-critical infrastructure, the sector is witnessing the convergence of AI workloads, edge computing, and integrated energy solutions. Coverage also encompasses analysis of leading data center providers and infrastructure partners to reveal competitive dynamics and innovation drivers. Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Edge computing and distributed architectures are reshaping traditional models, requiring data centers to prioritize proximity, latency reduction, and flexible scalability.

The proliferation of AI and machine learning workloads is spurring a shift toward high-density, flexible infrastructure and advanced cooling techniques to support evolving power and thermal demands.

Software-defined, hyperconverged, and modular deployment strategies are reducing operational risk and streamlining resource allocation for maximum efficiency.

Integrating renewable energy sources and energy-efficient cooling solutions is now critical to achieving sustainability mandates and controlling long-term operational costs.

Organizations must increasingly address overlapping physical and cyber security challenges, adopting holistic design and monitoring solutions for compliance and risk management. Sophisticated segmentation and classification strategies allow stakeholders to align investments with sector-specific demands and growth drivers, maximizing market relevance. Why This Report Matters

Enables data-driven planning by illuminating major trends across technology, sustainability, and regulatory domains.

Equips senior leaders with actionable frameworks to future-proof data center investments and organizational strategies. Helps align supply chain, procurement, and technology adoption with dynamic market conditions and evolving stakeholder expectations. Conclusion This analysis equips stakeholders with a structured, forward-looking view of the data centers market. By leveraging the findings and recommendations presented, decision-makers can shape resilient, efficient, and compliant data center strategies for future growth. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $125.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $264.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

5. Market Insights

5.1. Increasing adoption of liquid cooling solutions to manage high-density computing heat

5.2. Growing deployment of edge data centers to support low-latency 5G and IoT applications

5.3. Integration of renewable energy sources and on-site solar to power data center operations sustainably

5.4. Rising demand for hyperscale data center expansion driven by artificial intelligence workloads

5.5. Implementation of advanced AI-driven infrastructure management for predictive maintenance and efficiency optimization

5.6. Emphasis on modular and prefabricated data center designs for rapid deployment and scalability in emerging markets

5.7. Strengthening data sovereignty and regional compliance measures to address privacy regulations and localization requirements

5.8. Adoption of software-defined networking and automation to enhance security and operational agility in data centers

5.9. Focus on circular economy practices including equipment reuse and e-waste reduction in data center lifecycles

5.10. Investment in quantum-ready infrastructure planning to prepare hyperscale facilities for future compute paradigms

8. Data Centers Market, by Component

8.1. Hardware

8.1.1. Networking Equipment

8.1.1.1. Firewalls

8.1.1.2. Load Balancers

8.1.1.3. Routers

8.1.1.4. Switches

8.1.2. Power & Cooling Infrastructure

8.1.3. Racks & Enclosures

8.1.4. Servers

8.1.4.1. Blade Servers

8.1.4.2. Rack Servers

8.1.4.3. Tower Servers

8.1.5. Storage Devices

8.2. Services

8.2.1. Managed Services

8.2.2. Professional Services

8.3. Software

8.3.1. Backup & Disaster Recovery Software

8.3.2. Cloud Management Platforms

8.3.3. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

8.3.4. Security Software

8.3.5. Virtualization Software

9. Data Centers Market, by Data Center Type

9.1. Colocation Data Centers

9.2. Edge Data Centers

9.3. Enterprise Data Centers

9.4. Hyperscale Data Centers

10. Data Centers Market, by Tier

10.1. Tier I

10.2. Tier II

10.3. Tier III

10.4. Tier IV

11. Data Centers Market, by Cooling Type

11.1. Air Cooled

11.1.1. Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC)

11.1.2. Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH)

11.2. Liquid Cooled

11.2.1. Direct-to-Chip Cooling

11.2.2. Immersion Cooling

12. Data Centers Market, by Power Source

12.1. Grid-Powered

12.2. Renewable-Powered

13. Data Centers Market, by End User

13.1. Banking Finance And Insurance

13.2. Government

13.3. Healthcare

13.4. IT And Telecom

13.5. Manufacturing

13.6. Retail And Etail

14. Data Centers Market, by Organization Size

14.1. Large Enterprises

14.2. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

15. Data Centers Market, by Region

15.1. Americas

15.1.1. North America

15.1.2. Latin America

15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

15.2.1. Europe

15.2.2. Middle East

15.2.3. Africa

15.3. Asia-Pacific

16. Data Centers Market, by Group

16.1. ASEAN

16.2. GCC

16.3. European Union

16.4. BRICS

16.5. G7

16.6. NATO

17. Data Centers Market, by Country

17.1. United States

17.2. Canada

17.3. Mexico

17.4. Brazil

17.5. United Kingdom

17.6. Germany

17.7. France

17.8. Russia

17.9. Italy

17.10. Spain

17.11. China

17.12. India

17.13. Japan

17.14. Australia

17.15. South Korea

18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

18.3. Competitive Analysis

18.3.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

18.3.2. Atos SE

18.3.3. Aurecon Group Pty. Ltd.

18.3.4. Cannon Technologies Ltd.

18.3.5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

18.3.6. Coromatic Group AB

18.3.7. Datapod

18.3.8. Dell Technologies Inc.

18.3.9. Delta Electronics, Inc.

18.3.10. DXN Limited

18.3.11. Eaton Corporation PLC

18.3.12. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. by Furukawa Group

18.3.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

18.3.14. Hitachi, Ltd.

18.3.15. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

18.3.16. International Business Machines Corporation

18.3.17. Microsoft Corporation

18.3.18. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

18.3.19. NVIDIA Corporation

18.3.20. Oracle Corporation

18.3.21. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

18.3.22. Schneider Electric SE

18.3.23. SRA Solutions

18.3.24. Stulz GmbH

18.3.25. Vertiv Group Corporation

18.3.26. Zella DC

18.3.27. ZTE Corporation

