Ashghal Announces Temporary Road Closure On Izghawa Street
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure of Izghawa Street entrance from Rabiah bin Issa Al-Kuwari intersection along the west bound direction.
The closure is to carry out speed table installation works during early morning hours of Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17, 2026.
During this closure, road users heading to Izghawa street via Rabiah bin Issa Al Kuwari Intersection are advised to use Zekreet, Wadi Al Themaid, Al Ghafat, and Wadi Al-Mashrab streets, while those coming from the West can use Jery Bu Awseja and Jery Bu Areesh, Zekreet streets to reach their destinations.
