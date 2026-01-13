Where Value Meets Flavour: Iftars Across Deira Waterfront Cluster Of Hotels

Enjoy a curated selection of Iftar experiences across Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, ibis Styles Dubai Deira, and Aparthotel Adagio, each offering distinct flavors and welcoming settings for the holy month.

Dubai, UAE, January 2026: This holy season, Dubai Deira Waterfront Cluster of Hotels invite guests to come together for thoughtfully curated Iftar experiences, designed to honor the spirit of the holy month. As the sun sets and the fast is broken, each Iftar brings a warm setting, comforting flavors, and a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and colleagues to gather.

Across its dining venues, guests can enjoy a variety of Iftar offerings, from flavor-rich regional cuisines to generous international buffets, carefully prepared to suit different tastes and dining preferences. Live entertainment and family-friendly spaces further enhance the experience, creating relaxed evenings centered around togetherness and reflection.

For a Big International Buffet with Sunset Views

Golden Crescent Iftar at Novotel Dubai Gold District

For those looking to indulge in a lavish international Iftar buffet, the Golden Crescent Iftar at The Spicery is a refined choice this Ramadan. The thoughtfully curated spread brings together an array of global flavours, perfect for guests who appreciate variety, comfort, and a truly generous dining experience.

Adding to the charm of the evening is live entertainment, setting a warm and festive Ramadan mood. The atmosphere strikes a balance between relaxed and elegant, making it equally suited for family gatherings, evenings with friends, or corporate Iftar meet-ups.

The experience is further elevated with outdoor seating overlooking Dubai Creek, where tranquil water views set the tone for the evening. As the call to prayer approaches, guests can enjoy the sunset over the Creek, creating a serene and memorable moment to break the fast.

Where: The Spicery, Novotel Dubai Gold District

Pricing:

Early Bird (until 5 Feb): AED 109 (Adult) | AED 55 (Kids)

Regular Price: AED 175 (Adult) | AED 85 (Kids)

Details:

Timings: Sunset to 10:30 PM

Bookings: Call or WhatsApp +971 55 473 5384

For a Mediterranean-Style Iftar with Live Entertainment

Golden Evenings Iftar at Mercure Dubai Gold District

Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with Golden Evenings Iftar at Il Pomodoro, an inviting dining experience. This Iftar is ideal for guests who enjoy a refined yet relaxed setting to break their fast.

The highlight of the evening is a thoughtfully curated international Iftar buffet, featuring a delicious blend of Mediterranean-inspired and global dishes. From comforting Ramadan favourites to lighter Mediterranean flavours, the spread is designed for those who appreciate variety and well-balanced cuisine.

Enhancing the experience is live entertainment, adding a gentle festive touch to the evening while maintaining a calm, unhurried ambiance- perfect for families, friends, and intimate group gatherings.

Where: Il Pomodoro, Mercure Dubai Gold District

Pricing:

Early Bird (until 5 Feb): AED 99 (Adult) | AED 45 (Kids)

Regular Price: AED 129 (Adult) | AED 60 (Kids)

Details:

Timings: Sunset to 10:30 PM

Bookings: Call or WhatsApp +971 54 206 6868

For a Farm-to-Table Iftar with Locally Sourced Ingredients

Ramadan Golden Harvest at Farmstead, Mercure Dubai Deira

Celebrate the holy month with Ramadan Golden Harvest at Farmstead, where freshness, flavour, and tradition come together in a thoughtfully curated Iftar experience. Set within the warm and welcoming ambiance of Mercure Dubai Deira, this Iftar is ideal for guests seeking a more mindful, farm-to-table dining experience during Ramadan.

The highlight of the evening is an international Iftar buffet crafted using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients, offering a wholesome yet indulgent spread. Each dish reflects Farmstead's commitment to freshness and quality, making it a perfect choice for those who value conscious dining without compromising on flavour.

Adding to the charm is live entertainment, creating a relaxed and inviting Ramadan atmosphere. Guests can choose between indoor and outdoor seating, making it suitable for intimate family gatherings, friendly get-togethers, or larger group Iftars, with free covered parking available at the hotel for added convenience.

Where: Farmstead, Mercure Dubai Deira

Pricing:

Early Bird (until 5 Feb): AED 109 (Adult) | AED 55 (Kids)

Regular Price: AED 175 (Adult) | AED 85 (Kids)

Details:

Timings: Sunset to 10:30 PM

Bookings: Call or WhatsApp +971 50 281 9413

For a Family-Friendly Garden Iftar

Ramadan Feast in Styles at Lily's Garden, ibis Styles Dubai Deira

Savour the richness of Ramadan with Feast in Style, a thoughtfully curated Iftar experience featuring a refined blend of flavours. Centered around a Mediterranean-inspired Iftar buffet, the offering invites guests on a diverse culinary journey that balances freshness, comfort, and tradition.

Set in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, the experience is complemented by outdoor garden seating, making it ideal for leisurely evenings with family and friends. A dedicated kids' play area ensures a family-friendly setting, while free covered parking adds to the overall convenience.

Where: Lily's Garden, ibis Styles Dubai Deira

Pricing:

Early Bird (until 5 Feb): AED 99 (Adult) | AED 45 (Kids)

Regular Price: AED 129 (Adult) | AED 60 (Kids)

Details:

Timings: Sunset to 10:30 PM

Bookings: Call or WhatsApp +971 50 281 9413

For an Indian-Style Iftar Packed with Comforting Curries

Flavourful Ramadan at World of Curries, Aparthotel Adagio Dubai

Celebrate Ramadan the Indian way with a soulful Iftar experience at World of Curries, where time-honoured recipes and bold spices take centre stage. This Indian-style Ramadan feast brings together the warmth of tradition with the unmistakable richness of India's culinary heritage.

From aromatic gravies and slow-cooked curries to fragrant spices and comforting classics, the spread is designed to evoke the flavours of home while honouring the spirit of the holy month. Each dish reflects India's diverse regional tastes, making it a satisfying and indulgent way to break your fast.

Perfect for families and groups, the experience blends hearty flavours with a welcoming ambiance, offering a comforting and flavour-packed Iftar that feels both festive and familiar.

Where: World Of Curries, Aparthotel Adagio

Pricing:

Early Bird (until 5 Feb): AED 99 (Adult) | AED 45 (Kids)

Regular Price: AED 129 (Adult) | AED 60 (Kids)

Details:

Timings: Sunset to 10:30 PM

Bookings: Call or WhatsApp +971 50 281 9413

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 681 times

PR Category: Food Industry

Posted on: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 10:26:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Where Value Meets Flavour: Iftars Across Deira Waterfront Cl...