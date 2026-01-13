403
African Union Voices Concern Over US Withdrawal From Int'l Organizations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGEIRS, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The African Union (AU) expressed its "concern over the US withdrawal from 66 international organizations, agreements and treaties," many of which are involved in engagement in Africa, warning that such a move could have serious repercussions.
In a statement Tuesday, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf cautioned that "the US withdrawal step may have implications for development achievements, peacebuilding efforts and community resilience, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected contexts across Africa."
He noted that several of the institutions from which the US has withdrawn have contributed to strengthening national and regional capacities, promoting inclusive economic growth, advancing gender equality, supporting post-conflict recovery, and protecting vulnerable populations across the continent.
While acknowledging the "sovereign right of the US to review its international commitments in line with its national priorities," Youssouf stressed that Washington "has long been a key partner for Africa and a central pillar of the multilateral system."
The chairperson hoped that dialogue between the US, the UN and international partners would help identify ways to sustain the core functions of multilateral action, while ensuring that the most vulnerable groups are not disproportionately affected. (end)
