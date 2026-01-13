Trekking, Camping, Hiking Prohibited In J&K's Poonch For Security Reasons

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 13 (IANS) The District Magistrate (DM) of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Tuesday banned trekking, camping, hiking and similar activities in the forested areas of the district, citing security reasons.

An order issued by Poonch DM said,“...whereas inputs have been received from security agencies and field functionaries regarding security and safety concerns in certain high altitude and forested areas falling within the jurisdiction of Poonch district. And, whereas it has been reported that unrestricted movement of individuals and groups poses a serious risk to public safety due to difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions and other unforeseen hazards, whereas trekking, camping, hiking and similar outdoor pursuits in high altitude areas are likely to adversely affect public safety and may also lead to law and order complications."

“Now, therefore, I Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, district magistrate Poonch, in exercise of powers conferred in me under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, hereby order as under: Trekking, camping, hiking and similar outdoor/adventure activities are hereby prohibited in all high altitude areas of district Poonch with immediate effect. The restriction shall apply to all individuals, groups, tour operators and adventure clubs except those having prior written permission from the competent authority for official purposes," said the order.

The security forces, emergency and essential services and government officials on official duty have been exempted from the purview of this order.

The order said that any "person found violating this order shall be liable for action under the relevant provisions of law".

“Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch shall ensure the implementation of this order and regulate movement at naka/checkpoints,” the order said.

A similar order was earlier issued by the District Magistrate of Kulgam in the Valley pertaining to high-altitude and forested areas in the Kokernag sub-division of the district.

The order follows aggressive anti-terrorist operations being carried out by J&K Police and the security forces in high-altitude, densely forested areas of the union territory.