21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD 92.7 In Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among consumers in the local market, reached JD 92.7 at jewelry shops on Tuesday, compared to JD 89 for purchases.According to the bulletin issued by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices per gram for 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were JD 106, JD 82.6, and JD 64.5, respectively.