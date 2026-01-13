Licensed Building Areas Expand By 12.2% In First 11 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- Construction activity recorded solid growth during the first eleven months of 2025, as the total area of licensed buildings increased by 12.2% year-on-year, reflecting sustained demand in the real estate and construction sectors.According to the monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics, the total licensed building area reached 9.12 million square meters during the period, compared with 8.13 million square meters in the corresponding period of 2024. The expansion was accompanied by a rise in permitting activity, with 23,204 building permits issued nationwide, up 6.9% from 21,708 permits a year earlier.On a monthly basis, licensed building areas recorded a growth rate of 6.6%, indicating continued momentum in construction approvals toward the end of the year.By purpose of use, residential construction continued to dominate the market, with licensed residential areas totaling 7.08 million square meters, an increase of 8.8% compared with the same period of 2024. Non-residential licensed areas, however, posted stronger growth, rising by 26.1% to approximately 2.03 million square meters, signaling increased investment in commercial, industrial, and service-related projects.Residential buildings accounted for 77.7% of the total licensed area, while non-residential buildings represented 22.3%.Regionally, the Central Region captured the largest share of licensed construction activity, accounting for 72% of the total licensed building area during the period, with an annual increase of 7.5%. The Northern Region represented 20% of total licensed areas, despite a decline of 13.8% compared with the same period last year, while the Southern Region accounted for 8%, reflecting a decrease of 18.4%.At the governorate level, the Capital Governorate recorded the highest per capita share of newly licensed residential areas, at 13.3%, equivalent to 0.816 square meters per person. Zarqa Governorate posted the lowest share, at 4.5%, with a per capita area of 0.275 square meters during the first eleven months of 2025.In terms of construction type, licensed areas for new buildings and additions to existing structures accounted for 64.8% of total licensed areas, while permits for existing buildings represented 35.2%. The total licensed area for new buildings and additions reached approximately 5.9 million square meters, up 15.7% from around 5.1 million square meters in the same period of 2024.