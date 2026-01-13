Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Unveils Slate Of Upcoming Events With Italy Through 2027


2026-01-13 05:06:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A total of 65 events in 18 directions will be held between Azerbaijan and Italy from 2026 through 2027, Trend reports.

This issue was announced during the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku today.

The discussions included topical issues related to the development of cooperation in political, trade and economic, industrial, energy, transport, information and communication technologies, healthcare, science, culture, and other areas.

Trend News Agency

