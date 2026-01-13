Azerbaijan Unveils Slate Of Upcoming Events With Italy Through 2027
This issue was announced during the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku today.
The discussions included topical issues related to the development of cooperation in political, trade and economic, industrial, energy, transport, information and communication technologies, healthcare, science, culture, and other areas.
