Turkmenistan And Iran Pave Way For Deeper Strategic Cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13.
Turkmenistan and Iran discussed regional cooperation, trade,
energy, and cultural ties, and outlined steps for future
collaboration in 2026,
Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.
The talks took place during the meeting between Turkmenistan's
Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba
Rouzbahani, on January 12 in Ashgabat.
The sides reviewed their bilateral cooperation, emphasizing
trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties between
Turkmenistan and Iran.
Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty, during
his visit to Ashgabat on December 12, reaffirming Iran's commitment
to deepening communication and collaboration with Turkmenistan.
Iran and Turkmenistan continue to strengthen border cooperation
through enhanced economic, energy, and transport links across their
1,000+ km border, focusing on trade via rail corridors such as the
INSTC and energy agreements, including gas and electricity
exchanges. Key areas of cooperation also include railway expansion,
customs modernization, border security, and cultural exchange.
Recent developments feature plans for expanding the border zone,
diversifying cargo, and preparing for the 2026 Caspian Sea summit,
highlighting mutual growth and regional stability, despite
occasional fluctuations in transit.
