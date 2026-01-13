Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan And Iran Pave Way For Deeper Strategic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed regional cooperation, trade, energy, and cultural ties, and outlined steps for future collaboration in 2026, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place during the meeting between Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani, on January 12 in Ashgabat.

The sides reviewed their bilateral cooperation, emphasizing trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and Iran.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty, during his visit to Ashgabat on December 12, reaffirming Iran's commitment to deepening communication and collaboration with Turkmenistan.

Iran and Turkmenistan continue to strengthen border cooperation through enhanced economic, energy, and transport links across their 1,000+ km border, focusing on trade via rail corridors such as the INSTC and energy agreements, including gas and electricity exchanges. Key areas of cooperation also include railway expansion, customs modernization, border security, and cultural exchange. Recent developments feature plans for expanding the border zone, diversifying cargo, and preparing for the 2026 Caspian Sea summit, highlighting mutual growth and regional stability, despite occasional fluctuations in transit.

