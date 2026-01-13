Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Reconstruction Progress In Chapar Village, Aghdara District (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Reconstruction Progress In Chapar Village, Aghdara District (PHOTO)


2026-01-13 05:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the reconstruction and development work carried out in the village of Chapar in the Aghdara district on January 13, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN13012026000187011040ID1110591250



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search