403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan's Mod, Military Prosecutor's Office Seal Joint Action Plan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan with the aim of strengthening military discipline and preventing legal violations in the Azerbaijan Army during 2026, the ministry told Trend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment