Azerbaijan's Mod, Military Prosecutor's Office Seal Joint Action Plan

The document specifies the joint measures to be implemented throughout the current year, their timelines, the venues of their conduct, and the responsible officials.

Pursuant to the action plan, throughout 2026, the organization of meetings between servicemen serving in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, and representatives of the Military Prosecutor's Office, is planned.

These meetings are intended to facilitate the implementation of measures aimed at enhancing the legal awareness of personnel, strengthening discipline and the rule of law, and addressing existing problems.