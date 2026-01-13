Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Mod, Military Prosecutor's Office Seal Joint Action Plan


2026-01-13 05:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan with the aim of strengthening military discipline and preventing legal violations in the Azerbaijan Army during 2026, the ministry told Trend.

The document specifies the joint measures to be implemented throughout the current year, their timelines, the venues of their conduct, and the responsible officials.

Pursuant to the action plan, throughout 2026, the organization of meetings between servicemen serving in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, and representatives of the Military Prosecutor's Office, is planned.

These meetings are intended to facilitate the implementation of measures aimed at enhancing the legal awareness of personnel, strengthening discipline and the rule of law, and addressing existing problems.

