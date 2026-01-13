ADB Names New Country Directors For Thailand And Papua New Guinea

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Aaron Batten as its new Country Director for Thailand and Takafumi Kadono as Country Director for Papua New Guinea (PNG), Trend reports citing the Bank.

Batten assumes office in January and will oversee ADB operations in Thailand, including the implementation of the country partnership strategy. The strategy prioritizes competitiveness, connectivity, and resilience, supporting Thailand's continued development toward high-income status. Under his leadership, the Thailand Resident Mission will aim to deepen the bank's partnership with the government, accelerate environmental initiatives, strengthen social and economic resilience-including healthcare and flood management-and advance digital and green transitions through high-impact investments.

Kadono has taken the helm of ADB's PNG Resident Mission in Port Moresby. He will be responsible for formulating and implementing ADB's new country partnership strategy and broadening engagement across the Pacific nation. ADB is one of PNG's largest financing partners for infrastructure in transport and energy. The bank also supports technical and vocational education and training, co-financed with the Government of Australia, to prepare students for workforce demands. In addition, ADB backs health sector reforms and investments to improve public financial management and health systems.

Founded in 1966, ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. It is owned by 69 members, including 50 from the region, and works with governments and partners to develop infrastructure, deliver social impact, and address environmental challenges.