Rajasthan-Based Man Arrested For Concealing Identity In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Mandsaur, Jan 13 (IANS) A Rajasthan-based man has been arrested for allegedly concealing his religious identity during his overnight stay with a woman in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, police said on Tuesday.

During the check-in at the hotel on Monday, the youth introduced himself as Chetan Prakash and submitted an ID (Aadhaar card) bearing that name at the reception counter. A woman was also accompanying him, according to police.

However, when he made an online payment of Rs 600, the hotel receptionist noticed that the amount was credited from the UPI registered in the name of Ashraf Khan, after which, the hotel staff informed the police.

The police took the couple to the Kotwali police station for questioning, during which the youth submitted another Aadhaar card bearing the name Ashraf Khan, a resident of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan. Both the Aadhaar cards had the same photographs but different names and addresses.

After the verification, the police registered a case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with other relevant sections, Mandsaur's Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore told media persons on Tuesday.

The ID card of the woman revealed that she was a resident of Rajasthan's Nagaur district. They had checked into the hotel in the morning and left for the examination shortly, according to the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ashraf and the woman had come to Mandsaur to appear for a laboratory technician examination held at a government college in the district.

He said, "During interrogation, the woman said that she works as a nursing staff member at a private hospital in Jaisalmer. Families based in Rajasthan have been informed, and further investigation is underway."

The Police officer further stated that the authenticity of both the Aadhaar cards recovered from the arrested man, identified as Ashraf Khan, is being verified, and further action would be taken accordingly.