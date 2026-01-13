403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Peso Holds Firm As Dollar Wobbles, While COLCAP Extends A Hot Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
USD/COP sat near 3,711 early Tuesday as the dollar softened on fresh Fed-independence doubts.
Colombia's COLCAP pushed to 2,213, stretching an already overbought upswing.
Oil's rebound and election-linked positioning helped risk appetite, but policy headlines still dominate.
The Colombian peso began Tuesday steady to slightly firmer against the dollar, with USD/COP around 3,711 in early trading snapshots.
The move followed a jolt in global currency markets after news tied to a criminal investigation involving Fed Chair Jerome Powell revived questions about U.S. monetary-policy independence.
In the hours after the headlines, the dollar index dropped sharply and then tried to stabilize, hovering around 98.90 and later near 99.01 in early Asia trade.
Market commentary captured the shift in tone. One strategist said the episode“ended the dollar's New Year bounce,” while another desk described the reaction as“mild” and something markets expect“will blow over.”
The difference matters for Colombia: when the dollar's safe-haven bid is capped by political noise, EM currencies can hold their ground even without a full risk-on surge.
Local reference levels remained calm. Colombia 's official TRM was published at 3,717.09 for Monday, leaving spot trading to respond mainly to the global tape.
On the commodity side, higher oil prices offered a tailwind for sentiment; Brent was reported in the mid-$60s per barrel in Monday's coverage, a level that typically supports Colombia's external accounts.
Equities told a clearer story. The MSCI COLCAP Index reached 2,213.35, up about 1.2% on the day and nearly 7% on the week.
The technical picture looks strong but stretched: daily and 4-hour momentum readings sit in“hot” territory, often a sign that rallies can pause or snap back quickly without breaking the broader trend.
For USD/COP, charts point to support near 3,685–3,700 and resistance around 3,733–3,763, with a bigger reset risk if the pair regains the low-3,800s.
Market structure remains a watchpoint: recent reporting highlighted unease among major local bond players about transparency in off-market debt operations, even as the finance ministry signaled 2026 debt-management efforts aimed at reviving investor appetite.
Top winners and losers: constituent-level movers were not available in the pre-open information used for this morning brief, so no verified top-five list can be published without the official BVC session tape.
USD/COP sat near 3,711 early Tuesday as the dollar softened on fresh Fed-independence doubts.
Colombia's COLCAP pushed to 2,213, stretching an already overbought upswing.
Oil's rebound and election-linked positioning helped risk appetite, but policy headlines still dominate.
The Colombian peso began Tuesday steady to slightly firmer against the dollar, with USD/COP around 3,711 in early trading snapshots.
The move followed a jolt in global currency markets after news tied to a criminal investigation involving Fed Chair Jerome Powell revived questions about U.S. monetary-policy independence.
In the hours after the headlines, the dollar index dropped sharply and then tried to stabilize, hovering around 98.90 and later near 99.01 in early Asia trade.
Market commentary captured the shift in tone. One strategist said the episode“ended the dollar's New Year bounce,” while another desk described the reaction as“mild” and something markets expect“will blow over.”
The difference matters for Colombia: when the dollar's safe-haven bid is capped by political noise, EM currencies can hold their ground even without a full risk-on surge.
Local reference levels remained calm. Colombia 's official TRM was published at 3,717.09 for Monday, leaving spot trading to respond mainly to the global tape.
On the commodity side, higher oil prices offered a tailwind for sentiment; Brent was reported in the mid-$60s per barrel in Monday's coverage, a level that typically supports Colombia's external accounts.
Equities told a clearer story. The MSCI COLCAP Index reached 2,213.35, up about 1.2% on the day and nearly 7% on the week.
The technical picture looks strong but stretched: daily and 4-hour momentum readings sit in“hot” territory, often a sign that rallies can pause or snap back quickly without breaking the broader trend.
For USD/COP, charts point to support near 3,685–3,700 and resistance around 3,733–3,763, with a bigger reset risk if the pair regains the low-3,800s.
Market structure remains a watchpoint: recent reporting highlighted unease among major local bond players about transparency in off-market debt operations, even as the finance ministry signaled 2026 debt-management efforts aimed at reviving investor appetite.
Top winners and losers: constituent-level movers were not available in the pre-open information used for this morning brief, so no verified top-five list can be published without the official BVC session tape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment