Chile's Peso Gains As Copper Roars, While Santiago Stocks Hit New Highs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The Chilean peso strengthened into Tuesday's morning session as copper surged and the global dollar stayed choppy.
Chile's benchmark stock index broke 11,000 for the first time and closed at a record, even as some large names fell.
Momentum looks stretched in both FX and equities, raising the odds of sharp pullbacks without a new catalyst.
The Chilean peso started Tuesday on firmer footing, with the dollar trading near 884 pesos in early morning pricing. Chile's central-bank“observed dollar” reference also pointed to a stronger peso, falling from 895.54 on Monday to 885.71 for Tuesday.
The immediate driver was copper: prices jumped to about $6.02 per pound, a move that matters in Chile because copper still dominates export earnings and investor positioning.
The global backdrop helped. The Dollar Index (DXY) hovered around 99, after fresh swings linked to renewed debate about central-bank independence in the United States.
Gold's move toward record territory and a strong tone in parts of Asia suggested investors were still willing to hold risk, but with one eye on politics.
Chile's equity market embraced the moment. The S&P IPSA rose 1.25% on Monday to 11,066.16, pushing decisively above the psychological 11,000 level.
Trading activity was heavy: local shares changed hands for more than CLP 210 billion (about $237 million using roughly 885 pesos per dollar).
Top winners on the day were SQM-B (+3.90%), Engie Energía Chile (+3.75%), IAM (+2.28%), Cencosud (+2.27%), and Empresas CMPC (+1.94%).
Top losers were Entel (−4.06%), Vapores (−1.71%), Sonda (−1.36%), SMU (−0.60%), and Embotelladora Andina B (−0.57%).
International investors also had a clear window into the rally through the U.S.-listed iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH), which finished at $43.62, up 2.53%.
Flow data showed a 5-day +$31.83 million, 1-month −$27.45 million, and 3-month +$122.56 million, a pattern consistent with renewed interest after short-term profit-taking.
Policy remains the longer-running constraint. Chile's central bank cut its rate to 4.5% in December, and activity data has been uneven.
The charts underline the tension: $/CLP looks oversold on short timeframes, while the IPSA looks overbought, suggesting markets may need a pause even if the broader trend stays constructive.
