UAE-Based Palestinian Athlete To Run From Dubai To Doha In 2 Weeks

For Yousef Hussein, a 24-year-old Palestinian-Canadian residing in Dubai, big goals are not achieved through excitement or sudden bursts of motivation. He believes they are reached through discipline, routine, and careful planning especially when things get hard.

On January 14, Yousef will begin a long-distance run from Dubai to Doha, covering around 42 kilometres a day over nearly two weeks. If all goes to plan, he hopes to reach the capital of Qatar on the January 28. He said that the journey is not about proving strength, but about showing what consistency can achieve.

“This run is not about motivation. Motivation comes and goes. Discipline is what stays,” said Yousef adding that many people wait to feel inspired before taking action, but long challenges demand something more stable.

“We all go through setbacks. We all face challenges,” he said.“Doing what you love is difficult. But it is definitely possible if you stay disciplined.”

Journey built on routine

Unlike many endurance challenges driven by emotion or social media attention, Yousef's run has been carefully structured.

He has broken the journey into 14 main checkpoints and expects it to take 14 days. Each day, he plans to complete his run, rest at a hotel, and return the next morning to the exact point where he stopped.

“I run about 42 kilometres a day. Once I finish, I rest, sleep, and then come back the next day to continue.”

He has also planned one extra day as a buffer in case of injury or fatigue.“If something happens or if I get injured or need rest, I have one day before the match,” he said.

For the first week of the run, Yousef will be accompanied by his best friend. In the second week, after crossing the border, his brother will take over.

“They don't run with me. They wait for me at gas stations or truck stops. Those are my checkpoints,” said Yousef.

At each stop, he plans to refill water, eat, rest briefly, and then continue running.“I stop, eat, drink water, rest a bit, and then continue. It's a simple system.”

After reaching Doha, Yousef plans to return by car.“No running back. I'll return by car.”

Lessons from an earlier challenge

This is not Yousef's first long-distance endurance run. In 2024, he completed a demanding run to Saudi Arabia.“Last time, I struggled with foot strength. I ended up with a hairline fracture.”

He also said poor time management affected his recovery.“I was taking too long to finish my runs, and I didn't have enough time to rest properly,” he said adding those setbacks pushed him to change his training approach.

Training with purpose

Over the past month, Yousef has followed a disciplined training routine.“To prepare, I have been running half marathons almost every day for the last month,” he said.“I also ran two full marathons during this period.”

To strengthen his feet, he added barefoot runs to his weekly routine.“I feel much more prepared this time. I have a better schedule, and I understand my body better.”

Backed by people around him

This time, Yousef said that the support around him feels stronger, both emotionally and practically.

“Alhamdulillah, I am getting a lot of support from family, friends, and even companies and brands. I feel very supported by everyone.”

He said companies including Adnoc and New Balance are supporting his journey, though not as sponsors.

“They are not sponsorships. But they are supporting me, and I am extremely grateful.”

Simple food

During his training period, Yousef followed a carb-loading diet to build endurance.“For the last month, I have been carb loading. Mostly protein, carbs, and fibre to help with digestion.”

Once the run begins, however, he does not plan to follow a strict diet.“I am on a budget. I don't really have the luxury of choosing what to eat.”

During the journey, he plans to eat whatever food is available along the way.“It's just whatever I can get my hands on,” he said.

Why Doha?

Yousef said he chose Doha because the city is hosting the Match for Hope, a charity football event.“It's a charity football match. There will be a lot of football players, celebrities, and influencers there.”

He said he supports the cause behind the event and respects the work done by the host country.“I really support what this match stands for. I also support the country and what they do for the rest of the world.”

Watching the match after completing the run, he said, would feel like a personal reward.“It would be an amazing reward for me,” he said.

For Yousef, the journey carries a message beyond endurance.“We are all going to face setbacks in life. We are all going to have different challenges.”

What matters most, he believes, is choosing discipline over comfort.“You need to rely on self-discipline, not spontaneous motivation. Remember who you are, and why you do what you do.”