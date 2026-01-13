UAE Financial Authority Warns Of Unlicensed Company

UAE's Capital Market Authority has advised the public against dealing with a company in a notice on Tuesday, January 13.

The authority said that Volcano Capital Marketing Management is not licenced to carry out regulated financial activities or provide related services.

Recommended For You Deaths from Iran protests reaches more than 500, rights group says

The authority added that it "bears no responsibility for any transactions or dealings" with this company. It also urged investors to verify a company's license and regulatory status before conducting business with them.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, on December 4, the authority issued a warning to residents of a Dubai firm posing as a capital trading company.

The authority said that the unlicensed firm, going by the name Global Capital Securities Trading, operates out of a Dubai-based representative office affiliated with Global Capital Market Limited.