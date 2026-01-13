Trump Sets Meeting With Venezuelan Opposition Leader, Caracas Under Pressure

Washington announced Monday Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado will meet President Donald Trump this week as pressure grows on the interim leadership in Caracas to speed up the release of political prisoners.

Machado has been sidelined by Washington since US forces seized long-term authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro on January 3 and the Trump administration announced it would be "running" Venezuela.

Disregarding Machado and her understudy Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, Trump has been working instead with acting president Delcy Rodriguez, left in power with other Maduro allies.

Trump has warned Rodriguez to toe Washington's line or face the consequences -- particularly on granting access to the South American country's vast oil reserves.

A US administration official told AFP the Republican president will meet Machado at the White House on Thursday.

Venezuela, meanwhile, announced it had freed 116 more people jailed under Maduro -- many for taking part in protests after his disputed 2024 election.

Rights groups questioned the numbers, and family members clamoured for speedier releases promised by Caracas under pressure from Washington.

Relatives have been camped out at prisons for days, growing increasingly restless as loved ones have failed to appear.

"We simply ask that they keep their word," said Manuel Mendoza, who had driven six hours to be at the El Rodeo prison, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Caracas, for his son Jose Daniel's anticipated release.

"It's already been four nights waiting out in the open air, suffering."

UN experts and the opposition said only about 50 prisoners have been freed so far out of the 800-1,200 that rights groups estimate are being held.

- Papal intervention? -

Machado on Monday urged Pope Leo XIV to "intercede" on behalf of prisoners.

"I asked him to intercede for all Venezuelans who remain kidnapped and disappeared," Machado said after an audience with the pontiff at the Vatican.

Gonzalez Urrutia -- who ran as the opposition's presidential candidate in 2024 after Machado was disqualified by institutions loyal to Maduro -- said "every hour that passes is a new form of violence against families" of prisoners.

Rodriguez, despite being a staunch Maduro ally, is negotiating with Washington, which is looking to take advantage of Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

US envoys visited Caracas last week to discuss reopening Washington's embassy there seven years after diplomatic ties were severed.

On Sunday, Trump said he was open to a meeting with Rodriguez and that his administration was working "really well" with hers.

He said he hoped the freed prisoners "will remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done."