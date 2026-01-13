Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Has Told Pakistan To Control 'Drone Intrusions', Indian Army Chief Says

India Has Told Pakistan To Control 'Drone Intrusions', Indian Army Chief Says


2026-01-13 04:25:23
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

India's army chief said on Tuesday the head of Pakistan's military operations had been told to control what he said were drone intrusions from Pakistan into India.

An Indian military source said there were five drone intrusions on Sunday evening on the frontier in the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Recommended For You Deaths from Iran protests reaches more than 500, rights group says

MENAFN13012026000049011007ID1110591066



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search