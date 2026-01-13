India Has Told Pakistan To Control 'Drone Intrusions', Indian Army Chief Says
India's army chief said on Tuesday the head of Pakistan's military operations had been told to control what he said were drone intrusions from Pakistan into India.
An Indian military source said there were five drone intrusions on Sunday evening on the frontier in the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir.
