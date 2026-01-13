Vismaya Mohanlal's Debut Movie To Release In August

Vismaya, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's daughter, is making her film debut, with the movie slated for a release in August, coinciding with Kerala's Onam festival.

Mohanlal shared a poster of the movie on social media, captioning it: "Vismaya Thudakkam #OnamRelease2026."

Thudakkam, or beginning in Malayalam, is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who's previously helmed the critically acclaimed disaster film 2018 - Everyone's a Hero (2023) and the comedy drama Om Shanthi Oshaana (2014). The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, who's served as producer to many Mohanlal movies.

The makers had announced the project in July 2025, unveiling a theatrical poster. Filming began later that year.

At that time, Mohanlal backed his daughter's decision, while also expressing hope and pride.

All you need to know about Vismaya Mohanlal

The daughter of Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra, Vismaya is the younger sister of Pranav Mohanlal, who's starred in Vineeth Sreenivasan's romantic drama Hridayam (2022) and the period drama Varshangalkku Shesham (2024).

Despite her family's background in cinema, Vismaya initially explored a different path, expressing her creativity through writing and visual art. In 2021, she published Grains of Stardust, a collection of poems and illustrations, which highlighted her artistic sensibilities beyond cinema.

She also worked behind the scenes as part of the crew in Mohanlal's 2024 children's fantasy film Barroz 3D-Guardian of Treasures. The movie was also the superstar's debut as director and starred him in the lead, but was critically panned.

Vismaya's varied background-spanning poetry and now acting-positions her as one of Malayalam cinema's promising new faces.

Mohanlal was last seen in the fantasy action film Vrusshabha, also starring Samarjit Lankesh and Ragini Dwivedi. He had an eventful 2025, with three of his movies-L2: Empuraan, Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam-turning out to be box office successes. L2: Empuraan, a sequel to his 2019 action thriller Lucifer, emerged as one of Malayalam cinema's biggest grossers of all time.