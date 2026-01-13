Qatar Seek Consolation Win Over Japan At U-23 Asian Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will look to end their AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Group B campaign on a positive note when they face already-qualified Japan in Jeddah today.

Eliminated after back-to-back defeats, Qatar are out of contention for a quarter-final place, but head coach Ilidio Vale (pictured) insisted his side remain fully focused on securing a morale-boosting victory in their final group match.

“We approach every match with the same intention, and it will be no different against Japan,” said Vale.“Even though we are no longer in the running for qualification, our preparation remains the same and we will try to win.”

Japan, meanwhile, have already sealed their spot in the knockout stage with wins over Syria and the United Arab Emirates and will be aiming to complete a perfect group stage. Head coach Go Oiwa said qualification would not lead to complacency as his team prepares for the Qatar encounter.

“Every detail feeds into our decision-making, and we will assess everything carefully as we prepare for the third match,” Oiwa said.

“There were positives and areas to improve from the game against the United Arab Emirates, and we will clearly share those with the players. Our full focus now is on Qatar.”

Oiwa also highlighted the challenge posed by the Qatar side despite their elimination.

“Qatar have players with distinct qualities, and they play with great speed and intensity,” he said.

“We will analyse them closely and approach the third match with a clear plan.”