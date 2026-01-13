Qatar-Japan Cooperation Strong, Working To Develop Strategic Partnership: Japan FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan H E Toshimitsu Motegi has stressed that the cooperative relationship between Japan and Qatar is exceptionally strong, bound by multifaceted and robust ties, and building upon this long-standing friendship.

“It is crucial that the two countries further strengthen collaboration as strategic partners,” he added. In an interview with QNA on the occasion of his upcoming visit to Doha, he reaffirmed the long-standing traditional friendship between Tokyo and Doha which dates back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972.

He further said that in the economic sphere, which forms the core of bilateral cooperation between Japan and Qatar, the two countries have mutually contributed to each other's development.

“Japan has done so through the development of natural gas plants and other projects, while Qatar has contributed by ensuring a stable supply of energy to Japan.

“In recent years, economic activities have expanded beyond cooperation on energy and into a broad range of fields, including infrastructure development.”

He added that cultural exchanges are also active, including regional exchanges, sports exchanges, and academic exchanges. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan also congratulated Qatar on its qualification for this year's FIFA World Cup and wished both teams of Qatar and Japan the best of luck.

The Japanese Foreign Minister also reiterated that Japan-Qatar economic relations have developed from a basis of long-standing cooperation in the LNG sector.

“Japan has been deeply involved in the formation and operation of LNG projects in Qatar from their initial stages, while also ensuring stable procurement.”

He pointed out that Japan has contributed to Qatar's economic development in areas of critical infrastructure, such as urban transportation, air transport, power generation, and desalination. This includes the construction of the Doha Metro and Hamad International Airport.

Talking about the future of economic cooperation, he emphasised that Japan holds a strong interest in the long-term course of action outlined in Qatar's National Vision 2030, which emphasises industrial upgrading and human resource development.

“Japan has accumulated significant experience in addressing industrial structural transformation, human resource development, and the social implementation of technology.”

On bilateral level, he said that working groups have already been established between Japan and Qatar under the ministerial-level strategic dialogue, focusing on improving the business environment and promoting investment.

“Furthermore, long-term investment cooperation aimed at foreign direct investment to Japan is emerging between the Qatar Investment Authority and Japanese companies,” he said, adding Japan views long-term foreign direct investment as a key growth factor and hopes that by improving the business and investment environment, direct investment from Qatar to Japan will continue to increase, further strengthening our bilateral economic relationship.

He noted the important role played by the State of Qatar in its regional and international environment, saying Qatar has continuously mediated negotiations, including the negotiations for the ceasefire and the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas, the peace negotiations between the US and the Taliban, and the negotiations over the exchange of detainees between the US and Iran, making significant contributions to regional stability.