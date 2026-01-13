Marklines Gen-AI Beta Version Released For Automotive Industry

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MarkLines Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Makoto Sakai; TYO:3901) announced its launch of the "MarkLines Gen-AI Beta Version," the new feature for B2B users in the automotive industry.

This AI-powered feature enables users to ask questions in natural language and instantly receive highly reliable, relevant data drawn from MarkLines' extensive automotive database. Moreover, the system analyzes this information by leveraging the rich content across its platform and delivers clear, concise, text-based insights.

By combining trusted data with advanced analytical capabilities through generative AI, this service represents a first-of-its-kind B2B offering in Japan, with only a limited number of comparable examples globally. This feature is available at no additional cost to corporate members of the company's information platform.

Key Features of MarkLines Gen-AI

1. Simultaneous Provision of "Data" and "Analysis" in Search Results

Generative AI tools that search publicly available information on the web often cannot produce accurate and detailed data, frequently failing to provide satisfactory answers for automotive industry professionals.

With this new function, the "Data" section introduces the most relevant proprietary data from MarkLines' content, while the "Analysis" section generates accurate and reliable textual explanations based on cross-referenced search results.

2. Cross-Searching Across a Broad Range of Automotive Information

MarkLines' content spans a wide array of areas: market trends such as sales volumes and model changes, technological trends like ADAS and EV powertrains, supply relationships between automakers and suppliers, and industry trends represented by news and technical reports.

This feature enables cross-searching across multiple content menus, allowing users to obtain comprehensive, purpose-fit answers in a one-stop service.

3. Queries and Answers Supported in Over 60 Languages

In addition to English, Japanese, and Chinese, questions can be asked in over 60 languages.

Answers will also be provided in the language used for the query.

Future Plans

The feature will launch in beta and be continuously refined based on user feedback ahead of an official release.

In addition, the company will enhance the capabilities of "MarkLines Gen-AI", aiming to further improve its accuracy and provide more specialized and high-quality answers.

