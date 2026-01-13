Emirates NBD Sets Stage For Digital Dirham Notes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates NBD Bank, the UAE's second largest lender by assets, has taken a step towards expanding the domestic capital markets by mandating its debut dirham-denominated Regulation S three-year fixed-rate digitally native notes, marking a move that blends traditional funding with blockchain-enabled issuance infrastructure. The planned transaction signals growing confidence among regional issuers in digital settlement frameworks while maintaining alignment with established international clearing systems.

The issuance is expected to be launched under Emirates NBD's $20 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, subject to market conditions, and will be cleared through Euroclear's Digital Financial Market Infrastructure platform. The use of Euroclear's D-FMI underscores the bank's intent to combine digital issuance efficiency with global investor accessibility, rather than relying on experimental or closed-loop platforms.

The digitally native notes, commonly referred to as DNNs, are designed to exist entirely in digital form, from issuance to settlement, without the need for physical certificates. Market participants say this approach can reduce settlement risk, enhance transparency, and shorten processing timelines, while still complying with established regulatory frameworks such as Regulation S, which governs offshore offerings.

Emirates NBD enters the transaction with solid credit credentials, holding long-term ratings of A1 with a stable outlook from Moody's Investors Service and A+ with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings. These ratings reflect the bank's strong capitalisation, diversified earnings base, and its systemic importance within the UAE banking sector. Analysts note that such ratings are likely to support investor appetite for a dirham-denominated instrument at a time when regional borrowers are balancing funding diversification with cost discipline.

The lender has appointed Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the offering. The syndicate brings together local balance-sheet strength and international distribution capability, a combination seen as critical for debut transactions that introduce new structural features to the market. First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mashreq provide domestic market depth, while Standard Chartered offers reach across global fixed-income investors with appetite for Gulf credit.

Market observers view the planned notes as part of a broader shift among Gulf issuers towards digitalisation of capital-markets processes. While the underlying economics of the instrument resemble conventional fixed-rate notes, the digital wrapper allows issuers and investors to test infrastructure that could support future innovations such as programmable payments or enhanced post-trade reporting. By anchoring the deal within an established EMTN programme, Emirates NBD appears to be prioritising familiarity and regulatory clarity over radical experimentation.

The choice of a dirham-denominated format is also notable. Local-currency issuance supports the development of domestic yield curves and reduces foreign-exchange exposure for issuers with dirham-linked balance sheets. For investors, it offers exposure to UAE credit without the volatility associated with hard-currency instruments, while still benefiting from the country's currency peg and macroeconomic stability.

Digital issuance platforms have been gaining traction globally, particularly as central banks and regulators explore tokenisation of financial assets. In the Gulf, initiatives around digital bonds and sukuk have accelerated as financial centres seek to position themselves at the forefront of financial innovation. Emirates NBD's move aligns with this trajectory, leveraging its scale and market standing to bring credibility to a format that remains unfamiliar to some investors.

People familiar with the structuring of such transactions say the use of Euroclear's D-FMI is likely to reassure institutional investors who may be cautious about operational risk. The platform allows for integration with existing custody and settlement processes, reducing the need for investors to overhaul internal systems. This interoperability is viewed as a key factor in driving adoption beyond pilot transactions.

