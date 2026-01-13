ICAR, NDDB Sign Mou To Boost Collaboration Across Dairy Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in multidisciplinary research, innovation and capacity building across the dairy sector.

The agreement covers dairy production, processing and value addition, with a focus on strengthening outcomes for dairy farmers.

The MoU was signed by Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, and S Regupathi, Executive Director (Operations), NDDB, in the presence of Dr Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General, ICAR, and Dr Meenesh C. Shah, Chairman, NDDB.

Focus on Integrated Research and Farm-Level Challenges

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jat underscored the importance of complementary and integrated research approaches to address sectoral challenges.

He said the partnership would provide a structured framework to tackle issues such as climate resilience, low productivity and value chain development.

Dr Jat also highlighted the role of integrated farming systems, fodder availability and the adoption of gaushalas as potential measures to manage stray cattle, along with sustainable manure management and biogas utilisation. He noted that these initiatives would be supported by innovations and technologies developed by ICAR institutes.

Emphasis on Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building

Under the MoU, ICAR's research capabilities will be combined with NDDB's field-level experience to address emerging challenges across the dairy value chain, particularly at the grassroots level.

The agreement prioritises knowledge sharing, technology development and validation, human resource development and joint training programmes for researchers, professionals and farmers.

The collaboration is expected to facilitate the translation of research outputs into field-level applications, contributing to improved productivity, profitability and sustainability in the dairy sector.

(KNN Bureau)