India, Germany Sign Agreements To Deepen Cooperation In Postal & Logistics Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Germany have decided to deepen bilateral cooperation in the postal, express and logistics sector with the signing and exchange of two pacts.

The agreements were concluded during the visit of German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India on January 12, 2026.

The pacts include a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDoI) between the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, as well as a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Department of Posts and Deutsche Post AG, Germany's designated postal operator.

Focus on Cross-Border Services and Digitalisation

The collaboration outlines a structured partnership across postal, express and logistics services, with an emphasis on cross-border e-commerce and time-definite international deliveries.

It provides a framework for joint product and service development, enhanced network connectivity, last-mile cooperation and the exploration of bilateral rate arrangements for letters and parcels.

The agreements also highlight cooperation in digitalisation, operational efficiency, sustainability and green logistics, including the exchange of best practices between the two sides.

Support for Exports and MSMEs

The initiative aligns with the government's objective of strengthening exports, particularly for MSMEs, startups, artisans and small producers, by improving access to reliable and competitive international logistics solutions.

By enhancing market access and logistics infrastructure, the collaboration is expected to support higher export volumes, better service quality and increased participation of Indian businesses in global value chains.

Joint International Express Products

One of the anticipated outcomes of the partnership is the launch of joint premium international express products, including a time-definite international express service.

This service is expected to combine India Post's extensive last-mile network with the global express and logistics capabilities of the Deutsche Post–DHL Group, with the aim of improving transit times, reliability and end-to-end shipment visibility for exports from India.

Agreements and Signatories

The JDoI was signed by Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts), on behalf of the Government of India, and Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India, representing the German government.

The LoI was signed by Jitendra Gupta, Director General Postal Services, for the Department of Posts, and Tobias Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Post AG and the DHL Group.

(KNN Bureau)