Bob, SBI, RBL & Yes Bank Move CIC Against RTI Disclosure Of NPA & Inspection Data

MENAFN - KNN India)Four banks-Bank of Baroda (BoB), RBL Bank, Yes Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)-have approached the Central Information Commission (CIC) objecting to the disclosure of information relating to non-performing assets (NPAs), defaulters, penalties and inspection reports, despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holding that such records are“liable to be disclosed” under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The objections follow separate RTI applications filed with the RBI by Dheeraj Mishra, Vathiraj, Girish Mittal and Radha Raman Tiwari.

The applicants sought information including the list of top 100 NPAs, details of wilful defaulters of Yes Bank, inspection reports of SBI and RBL Bank, and documents related to a Rs 4.34 crore monetary penalty imposed on BoB following statutory inspection findings, reported PTI.

After examining the requests, the RBI concluded that the information sought could be disclosed under the provisions of the RTI Act.

Challenging the RBI's decision, the banks filed appeals before the CIC, arguing that the disclosure of regulatory and supervisory information would adversely affect their commercial interests.

Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh Sethi has referred the matter to a larger bench of the CIC for adjudication, citing the issues raised by the banks.

The decision of the larger bench is expected to have implications for transparency norms and the disclosure of regulatory information in the banking sector.

(KNN Bureau)