Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment


2026-01-13 04:05:57
(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026. Headlining the event were 20 pink auto-rickshaws sponsored by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club to empower women through skill-based driving training. These vehicles both enable financial independence for the female operators and enhance safety and inclusion for women passengers. The event was flagged off from Downtown Powai by Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India.



Amarjeet Singh Chawla, aka 'SportySikh,' celebrates his 100th 10-km run at the 14th edition of Brookfield Properties Powai Run, alongside Charu Thapar, EVP & Head of Operations & CRM, Brookfield Properties

Key highlights included:

  • The 100th10KM run of Mr. Amarjeet Singh Chawla, an inspirational visually impaired runner, inspiring participants, and audiences alike through his extraordinary journey.

  • Participation of Geeta Chauhan, the captain of the Indian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team in the post-run carnival.

The winners included:

WOMEN'S 10KM

  • First: Kashish Malhotra

  • Second: Ishita Malhi

  • Third: Anupama Kamalam

MEN'S 10KM

  • First: Rochishnu Rawool

  • Second: Salman Shaikh

  • Third: Takashi Doi.

Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India said,“The Powai Run reflects our commitment to building vibrant, inclusive communities where we operate. Beyond our physical spaces, we focus on fostering meaningful engagement with residents, tenants, and local stakeholders through long-term partnerships and initiatives such as the Powai Run. It's a terrific event that has become a hallmark of the Powai community, which is a credit to our long-term partner, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers. These efforts enable us to drive sustained community development while enhancing accessibility and a shared sense of belonging.”


MENAFN13012026003630003220ID1110590892



NewsVoir

