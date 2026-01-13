Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
|
Amarjeet Singh Chawla, aka 'SportySikh,' celebrates his 100th 10-km run at the 14th edition of Brookfield Properties Powai Run, alongside Charu Thapar, EVP & Head of Operations & CRM, Brookfield Properties
Key highlights included:
The 100th10KM run of Mr. Amarjeet Singh Chawla, an inspirational visually impaired runner, inspiring participants, and audiences alike through his extraordinary journey.
Participation of Geeta Chauhan, the captain of the Indian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team in the post-run carnival.
The winners included:
WOMEN'S 10KM
First: Kashish Malhotra
Second: Ishita Malhi
Third: Anupama Kamalam
MEN'S 10KM
First: Rochishnu Rawool
Second: Salman Shaikh
Third: Takashi Doi.
Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India said,“The Powai Run reflects our commitment to building vibrant, inclusive communities where we operate. Beyond our physical spaces, we focus on fostering meaningful engagement with residents, tenants, and local stakeholders through long-term partnerships and initiatives such as the Powai Run. It's a terrific event that has become a hallmark of the Powai community, which is a credit to our long-term partner, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers. These efforts enable us to drive sustained community development while enhancing accessibility and a shared sense of belonging.”
