OIC Diplomats Focus On Unified Approach Ahead Of Kabul Visit

KABUL (Pajhwok): Diplomats from member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have emphasised the need for a coordinated approach in engaging with Afghanistan during a technical meeting held in Jeddah.

They stated that such joint coordination could play a crucial role in ensuring the effectiveness of the forthcoming visit of the OIC Contact Group of Ministers to Kabul.

According to reports, Ruslan Kaspanov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah and Deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC, also attended the meeting.

The meeting was held as part of preparations for the upcoming visit of the OIC Contact Group of Ministers to Kabul. Participants described it as an important stage in the planning process and in coordinating the joint efforts of OIC member states.

During the session, the main focus was on reviewing organisational and technical matters and finalising the agenda for the Contact Group's trip.

The diplomats also exchanged views on key aspects of future activities and underlined the importance of aligning the positions of OIC member states regarding Afghanistan.

