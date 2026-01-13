OIC Diplomats Focus On Unified Approach Ahead Of Kabul Visit
They stated that such joint coordination could play a crucial role in ensuring the effectiveness of the forthcoming visit of the OIC Contact Group of Ministers to Kabul.
According to reports, Ruslan Kaspanov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah and Deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC, also attended the meeting.
The meeting was held as part of preparations for the upcoming visit of the OIC Contact Group of Ministers to Kabul. Participants described it as an important stage in the planning process and in coordinating the joint efforts of OIC member states.
During the session, the main focus was on reviewing organisational and technical matters and finalising the agenda for the Contact Group's trip.
The diplomats also exchanged views on key aspects of future activities and underlined the importance of aligning the positions of OIC member states regarding Afghanistan.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment