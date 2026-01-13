403
Zee 24 Ghanta launches ‘24 Ghanta Dekhun Prize Jitun’ with daily and weekly rewards
(MENAFN- Madison PR) National, 13 January 2026: Zee 24 Ghanta has announced the launch of its new viewer engagement contest, ‘24 Ghanta Dekhun Prize Jitun’ (Watch 24 Ghanta & Win Prizes), beginning today. The initiative has been designed to recognise and reward viewers who stay connected with the channel’s daily news coverage.
With audiences increasingly engaging with news across multiple touchpoints, 24 Ghanta Dekhun Prize Jitun adds an interactive layer to regular news viewing, encouraging viewers to participate while following the channel’s programming.
As part of the contest, Zee 24 Ghanta’s anchors will ask one question during shows, and viewers can participate by sending the correct answer to the channel’s official WhatsApp number.
Five winners will be selected every day and will receive Amazon voucher. In addition, one weekly winner will be selected through a lucky draw, and the bumper prize will be awarded to both the winner and the associated Local Cable Operator (LCO). All the winners will be announced the next day across Zee 24 Ghanta’s linear and digital platforms.
Commenting on the initiative, Pew Roy, Deputy Editor, Zee 24 Ghanta, said, “This initiative is a structured way to encourage viewers to engage more closely with our daily programming, while continuing to focus on news that is relevant, timely, and credible. At Zee 24 Ghanta, we believe trust is built through consistency and relevance, and 24 Ghanta Dekhun Prize Jitun is designed to keep viewers connected with the news they rely on every day, while upholding the standards of credibility that define our journalism.”
Through 24 Ghanta Dekhun Prize Jitun, Zee 24 Ghanta continues to explore formats that strengthen viewer participation while remaining anchored in its news-led approach.
About Zee Media Corporation Limited
Zee Media Corporation Limited is one of India’s leading media companies, with a strong presence across news and regional genres. The network operates 19 news channels and reaches over 555 million viewers through its linear platforms.
