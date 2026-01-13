Nitin Nabin To File Nomination For BJP President On January 19, Formal Announcement On January 20

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a key organisational development as its national Working President, Nitin Nabin, is set to file his nomination for the post of national President on January 19, according to party sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present as the proposer during the nomination process, reflecting strong endorsement and confidence in Nabin's leadership within the party's top brass.

The presence of the Prime Minister is being viewed as underlining continuity and stability in the BJP's organisational and ideological direction.

The nomination process is part of the BJP's established internal organisational framework for electing its national President. Several senior leaders, members of the central leadership, and key office-bearers are likely to attend the event, making it a high-profile exercise within the party's organisational calendar.

Following the completion of the nomination process, the formal announcement of the new BJP President is scheduled for January 20.

The declaration is expected to provide clarity on the party's leadership structure ahead of upcoming electoral challenges and to shape the BJP's organisational strategy at the national level.

Political observers are closely watching the developments, as the appointment comes at a crucial time when the BJP is focusing on consolidating its organisational strength and aligning its leadership with long-term governance and electoral objectives.

More details are expected to emerge after the official announcement on January 20.

Nitin Nabin, a five-time Bihar MLA, was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14, but his formal takeover as the party President was held up due to kharmas (inauspicious period), which ends on January 14.

Since he was appointed the Working President, Nabin has been touring the different states and meeting party colleagues.

Nabin has earlier held several key organisational posts in the party, including as Bihar President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.