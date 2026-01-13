403
BenQ Launches Cross-Border AI Education Exchange, Connecting Taiwan and the Middle East
(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Education Leaders from the Middle East Visit Taiwan to Explore AI-Driven Teaching Practices and Strengthen Global Collaboration
As AI accelerates change across global education systems, schools are increasingly seeking practical models for integrating AI into teaching while preserving pedagogy and cultural context. In response to this shift, BenQ hosted education leaders from international schools in the Middle East in Taiwan for the EduVision Summit 2025 – Bridging Innovation Across Borders to create a platform for cross-regional dialogue on AI-powered education and future talent development.
The exchange included classroom visits and on-site discussions at Taipei Renai Junior High School, offering visiting educators first-hand insight into how AI, STEAM education, and bilingual learning are being implemented in real classrooms. By bringing together two regions actively investing in AI—Middle Eastern countries advancing national AI strategies and Taiwan, a global hub for AI hardware and education innovation—the initiative highlighted the growing importance of cross-border learning in shaping future-ready education systems.
Guided by its vision to “Shape the Future of Learning,” BenQ advances education technology through close collaboration with educators across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. Beyond providing classroom technology, BenQ positions itself as a long-term education partner, supporting schools in adapting digital tools to local teaching practices and cultural needs.
From Device Provider to Education Partner: BenQ Builds Bridges to Connect Education Exchange
Jeffrey Liang, President of BenQ Asia Pacific, stated that BenQ’s approach to the Middle East education market focuses on integrating technology into actual teaching and school operations while deeply respecting local culture.
“One example is our Prayer Time feature, which was co-developed with schools in the Middle East,” Jeffrey noted. “By embedding prayer schedules into the system along with automated reminders and real-time displays, classroom activities can continue smoothly without interruption. This reflects our commitment to designing technology that addresses real needs rather than just adding features.”
This collaborative, context-driven approach also influences how BenQ facilitates cross-regional educational exchanges. He added that this philosophy guided BenQ's decision to host the AI education exchange in Taiwan. “Taiwan has a strong foundation in educational technology, robust R&D capabilities, and teachers who are eager to innovate. It provides an ideal environment to showcase how AI can go beyond theoretical concepts and function effectively in real classrooms.”
By bringing together education leaders from the Middle East and Taiwan, BenQ aims to foster dialogue, mutual learning, and long-term collaboration—reinforcing its role as a committed education partner and empowering educators to truly "Teach Your Way."
Mr. Manish Bakshi, Managing Director at BenQ Middle East, said,
“Education in the Middle East is at a pivotal moment, with strong national visions around AI, digital transformation, and future-ready skills. This cross-border exchange reflects BenQ’s commitment to moving beyond technology deployment to meaningful collaboration. By connecting educators from the Middle East with Taiwan’s advanced AI and EdTech ecosystem, we aim to enable practical knowledge sharing that respects local culture while accelerating innovation in classrooms. Our role is to support educators in adopting AI in a way that enhances learning outcomes and prepares students for a rapidly evolving global economy.”
Renai Junior High School: A Model for Bilingual, STEAM, and AI-Integrated Education
As a leading bilingual and maker education hub in Taipei, Renai Junior High School has long invested in smart classrooms, STEAM curriculum, and international collaboration. Since 2018, it has introduced BenQ interactive displays and adopted multiple upgrade cycles. This created a comprehensive ecosystem merging smart classrooms, bilingual education, and cross-cultural learning. Technology now enables students to express their language, engage in interdisciplinary inquiry, and develop global awareness. In recent years, students have excelled in international competitions, including the World Youth Invention Exhibition, the VR Interdisciplinary Cup, the PowerTech Innovation Competition, and the 3R (AR, VR, XR) Creative Contest. These achievements highlight the impact of STEAM education.
During classroom observations of an “AI × STEAM × Language Arts” lesson, visiting delegates saw interdisciplinary AI teaching in action. AI-supported image generation turned abstract literary imagery into vivid visual representations. This deepened students’ comprehension, aesthetic appreciation, and creative skill. Teachers used AI to guide text analysis. Students showed strong observation, analytical thinking, and communication skills through technology-enhanced learning. These experiences made a strong impression on the visiting educators.
Renai Junior High School Principal Wan-Ling Chou said, “Innovation, application, and international collaboration are at the core of our technology education approach. Nearly every classroom at Renai now has BenQ interactive displays. This is a critical foundation for STEAM, trilingual programs, and AI-integrated teaching. This exchange with Middle Eastern education partners is a collaboration in technology. It is also an invaluable chance for our teachers and students to reflect on their practices globally.”
Cross-Border Education Dialogue: From AI in the Classroom to Future Talent Development
BenQ hosted the EduVision Summit to spotlight global trends in AI literacy education. The event featured in-depth discussions with industry and education leaders on philosophy, teacher practices, and technology integration. The forum explored how AI is shaping teaching. It examined strategies for talent development in the AI era.
Shu-Chuan Yang, Executive Director of the Parenting Media Education Innovation Center, stressed that cross-border exchange drives teaching innovation in the AI age. She hopes Taiwan’s EdTech experience can help global partners explore better learning models. Shih-Chia Cheng, Co-founder and Chairman of iKala, noted that AI is redefining talent cultivation and bringing education and industry closer. He said interdisciplinary skills are critical for the next generation. Employers list these as a top priority.
As education systems worldwide navigate the rapid rise of AI, BenQ continues to collaborate with educators and partners to explore sustainable, human-centered approaches to digital learning. By connecting regions, cultures, and classrooms, BenQ aims to support schools in integrating AI thoughtfully—enhancing teacher agency, empowering student expression, and developing future-ready talent across global education markets
