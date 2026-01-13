Geriatric Care Devices Market Size To Reach USD 26.83 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rapid Expansion In Home Healthcare SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geriatric Care Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Geriatric Care Devices Market size valued at USD 14.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.83 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

The geriatric care devices market growth is primarily driven by the rapidly aging global population, rising life expectancy, and increasing prevalence of age-related chronic conditions such as mobility impairments, hearing loss, cardiovascular diseases, and cognitive disorders. Geriatric care devices including mobility aids, monitoring systems, hearing solutions, and assistive living technologies are increasingly adopted to enhance independence, safety, and quality of life among elderly individuals.









The growing shift toward home-based care and assisted living facilities is further supporting demand, as healthcare systems seek cost-effective alternatives to long-term hospital stays. However, high upfront device costs, limited reimbursement coverage, and affordability concerns in low- and middle-income populations continue to pose challenges to broader market penetration.

U.S. Geriatric Care Devices Market Analysis:

The U.S. geriatric care devices market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.42% over the forecast period.

Growth in the U.S. is supported by a rapidly expanding elderly population, well-established home healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of technologically advanced care solutions such as remote patient monitoring, fall detection systems, smart mobility devices, and AI-enabled elderly care platforms. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, supportive government initiatives for senior care, and strong presence of leading device manufacturers continue to position the U.S. as a key revenue-generating market globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

Product Type

Mobility Aids captured the largest market share of 32.45% in 2025, driven by the growing elderly population and the increasing incidence of mobility-limiting conditions such as joint disorders, post-surgical recovery needs, and age-related physical decline. In contrast, Monitoring Devices are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.12%, supported by rising adoption of wearable health trackers, fall detection systems, and remote monitoring technologies.

Application

Fall Prevention & Mobility accounted for the highest application share of 34.20% in 2025, primarily due to the high incidence of fall-related injuries among the elderly and the associated healthcare costs. Elderly Monitoring is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.05%, driven by the rising need for real-time health monitoring, emergency response systems, and chronic disease management.

End-User

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest end-user share of 37.50% in 2025, supported by higher patient inflow, advanced diagnostic and rehabilitation infrastructure, and the integration of assistive and monitoring technologies into clinical workflows. Home Care Settings are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.90%, driven by the shift toward home-based care models, rising healthcare expenditure, and patient preference for personalized care in familiar environments.

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales dominated the distribution landscape with a market share of 42.30% in 2025, as hospitals and institutional buyers prefer direct procurement to ensure regulatory compliance, product reliability, and long-term service support. Online Platforms are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.25%, fueled by increasing digital adoption, wider product availability, and price transparency.

Regional Insights:

North America contributed to more than 35.25% of the global geriatric care devices market revenue in 2025 with installation of over 5.2 million mobility aids and over 3.1 million monitoring devices in hospital, clinics and home settings.

The Asia Pacific geriatric care devices market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.84%. Strong market growth is propelled through 2033 by increasing integration of smart and IoT enabled solutions, as well as a rising elderly population.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Geriatric Care Devices Market Report are



Cardinal Health

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Sunrise Medical LLC

Mobility Aids Sales & Services

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Aloe Care Health

SafelyYou

Intuition Robotics

Nobi

Integrity Tracking

Oisín Biotechnologies Rejuvenate Bio

Recent Developments:



In June 2025, Cardinal Health launched the Kendall DLTM Multi System for continuous patient monitoring. The device simplifies tracking of vital signs from admission to discharge. In August 2025, Invacare expanded mobility aids with ergonomic designs and smart technology. These new products enhance independence and comfort for elderly users.

Key Geriatric Care Devices Market Segments

By Product Type



Mobility Aids

Monitoring Devices

Assistive Devices

Home Care Furniture Others

By Application



Fall Prevention & Mobility

Chronic Disease Management

Elderly Monitoring

Personal Care Others

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Long-Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Assisted Living Facilities Others

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Online Platforms Others

