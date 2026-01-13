Geriatric Care Devices Market Size To Reach USD 26.83 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rapid Expansion In Home Healthcare SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 14.80 Billion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 26.83 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.74% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- DEVICE UTILIZATION & ADOPTION INDEX – helps you assess real-world penetration of geriatric care devices by tracking the share of elderly population using mobility aids, the proportion of patients remotely monitored via smart devices, IoT adoption in assisted living facilities, and the penetration of fall prevention devices in home care settings, offering a clear view of demand maturity across care environments. SMART TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate the level of digital transformation in geriatric care through data on devices equipped with smart sensors, compatibility with telehealth platforms, and the uptake of wearable monitoring devices, highlighting innovation gaps and high-growth technology segments. REMOTE CARE ENABLEMENT SCORE – helps you understand how effectively geriatric care ecosystems are transitioning toward remote and connected care models by analyzing remote patient monitoring adoption rates and telehealth-ready device availability, supporting strategic decisions in digital healthcare expansion. AFFORDABILITY & ACCESSIBILITY GAP ANALYSIS – helps you identify demand-side constraints by measuring the percentage of elderly unable to access devices due to high costs, delayed adoption linked to limited insurance coverage, and usage levels among low-income households, enabling targeted pricing, reimbursement, and policy strategies. HOME CARE MARKET MOMENTUM INDICATOR – helps you track the shift toward decentralized care by assessing year-on-year growth in home care device shipments, penetration of fall prevention solutions, and usage trends in home-based settings, reflecting evolving care delivery models. DISTRIBUTION & LIFECYCLE DYNAMICS DASHBOARD – helps you understand purchasing behavior and product lifecycle trends through insights into the share of devices sold via online versus offline channels and annual device replacement or upgrade rates, supporting channel strategy and recurring revenue planning.
