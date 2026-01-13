'Humanitarian Operations In Two Countries, 10 States', Gen Dwivedi Hails Indian Army's Motivation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday mentioned the Indian Army's operation across two neighbouring nations and 10 states under the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) policy, and hailed the relentless efforts made by the forces during the rescue missions.

Addressing the annual press conference of the Indian Army here, Gen Dwivedi said, "As regards the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), the Army operated across two neighbouring countries and 10 states. It rescued over 30,000 people, and during the Punjab floods in Pathankot, some of you would recollect the daring rescue of the CRPF personnel by an Army aviation helicopter from a collapsing building."

In 2025, the Indian Army carried out rescue and relief operations in Sri Lanka, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, during and in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, and in Myanmar, under Operation Brahma, following a powerful earthquake.

Talking about the domestic disaster response, the Army chief said, "In the border states, where I have given full authority to my Div. (Division) commanders, the Army was able to act even before formal requests were received from states. These three reaffirm our role as the natural first responder during HADR crisis."

"I must mention 14 Raj Rif, Dharali, Uttarakhand, which lost one JCO and nine other ranks, continued to focus on completing the rescue operation and coordination in the initial stages, and that is what the military motivation is all about," he added.

"Our 17 HADR Bricks, which we have planned, are gradually taking shape pan-India," he added.

The Indian Army's '17 HADR Bricks' refers to 17 dedicated HADR units, strategically located across India. These were announced by the Army chief in early 2025.

These units are designed to be first responders for rapid disaster relief, especially in border areas, showcasing enhanced preparedness with specialised equipment for quicker, more effective rescue and aid operations, forming crucial quick-reaction teams for calamities.