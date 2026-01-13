CM Stalin Inducts Seven Transgenders Into TN Home Guards

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday presented appointment orders to seven transgender persons as a symbolic gesture, marking the formal induction of 50 transgender recruits into the Tamil Nadu Home Guards, according to an official statement issued here.

The selected candidates underwent specialised training to prepare for their roles within the state's auxiliary security force.

The move to induct transgender persons in Home Guards coincides with the implementation of the State Policy for Transgender Persons 2025, which envisages providing employment opportunities to the transgender community in various departments.

The policy establishes the right to self-identification and recommends changes to succession laws to provide inheritance rights to the community.

Official data showed the government has also supported over 811 transgender individuals through self-employment subsidies since 2021. These subsidies, worth up to Rs 50,000, enable beneficiaries to establish small businesses and trade units.

The state recently increased monthly pensions for the community to Rs 1,500 and extended the Puthumai Penn scholarship of Rs 1,000 to transgender students.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques for the enhanced Pongal financial assistance of Rs 2,000.

Twelve beneficiaries, including retired employees and family pensioners from temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, received the aid.

For the first time, the government extended this financial support to individuals receiving pensions and family pensions through the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) system. Simultaneously, CM Stalin addressed milestones in the state's employment sector.

On behalf of the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, CM Stalin presented an appointment order to the 3,00,000th candidate secured through the state's mega private-sector job fairs. These drives, organised by the Employment and Training Department, serve as a platform for youth to secure positions in diverse private industries.

The distribution of financial aid is timed with the upcoming January harvest festival. This follows the state's recent rollout of a Rs 3,000 cash assistance package and gift hampers containing rice, sugar, and sugarcane.

The relief measures reach over 2.2 crore ration card holders across the state, specifically targeting low-income groups and farming families.