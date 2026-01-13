Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Flat


2026-01-13 03:14:18
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock index began trading on Tuesday at 12,261.38 points, edging up by 0.05% or 6.56 points compared to the prior closing level.

On Monday, the BIST 100 advanced 0.44%, finishing at 12,254.83 points and marking a historic peak in closing value. The day’s trading activity reached a volume of 174 billion liras ($4.04 billion).

By 10:10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 43.1410 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 50.3320 against the euro, and 58.1510 against the British pound.

Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce stood at $4,584.80, while Brent crude oil was being sold at $63.95 per barrel.

