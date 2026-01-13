Death Toll From Massive Drone Attack On Kharkiv Suburb Rises To Four
"The number of people killed as a result of the enemy strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has reached four," the post reads.
According to the regional military administration, six people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Earlier reports said two people had been killed.Read also: Russian troops shell six settlements in Kharkiv region, causing damage
Kharkiv came under a combined missile and drone attack overnight.
Photo: Health Ministry of Ukraine
