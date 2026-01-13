Death Toll From Massive Drone Attack On Kharkiv Suburb Rises To Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people killed as a result of the enemy strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has reached four," the post reads.

According to the regional military administration, six people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Earlier reports said two people had been killed.

Kharkiv came under a combined missile and drone attack overnight.

Photo: Health Ministry of Ukraine