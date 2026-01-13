Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts 6Th Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Italy Economic Cooperation Commission


2026-01-13 03:09:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting is focused on assessing the current status and exploring the future potential of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, spanning critical sectors such as energy, trade, industry, investment, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Azerbaijan's co-chair of the commission, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, is leading the discussions, while Italy is represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli.

The event is being attended by high-ranking officials from both Azerbaijan and Italy, along with key representatives from relevant governmental and institutional bodies.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

