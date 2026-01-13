403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ajloun Cable Car Temporarily Closed Due To Severe Weather Conditions
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) announced on Tuesday the suspension of visitor access to the Ajloun Cable Car for the day, due to prevailing weather conditions in the area, including strong winds and unstable weather.
In a statement, the Group said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of visitors and staff and in line with approved safety procedures. It noted that operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, provided weather conditions improve.
The cable car administration urged citizens and visitors to follow official announcements for any updates regarding operating schedules in the coming period.
Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) announced on Tuesday the suspension of visitor access to the Ajloun Cable Car for the day, due to prevailing weather conditions in the area, including strong winds and unstable weather.
In a statement, the Group said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of visitors and staff and in line with approved safety procedures. It noted that operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, provided weather conditions improve.
The cable car administration urged citizens and visitors to follow official announcements for any updates regarding operating schedules in the coming period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment