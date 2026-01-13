Ajloun Cable Car Temporarily Closed Due To Severe Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) announced on Tuesday the suspension of visitor access to the Ajloun Cable Car for the day, due to prevailing weather conditions in the area, including strong winds and unstable weather.In a statement, the Group said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of visitors and staff and in line with approved safety procedures. It noted that operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, provided weather conditions improve.The cable car administration urged citizens and visitors to follow official announcements for any updates regarding operating schedules in the coming period.