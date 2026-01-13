Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Driver, Vehicle Licensing Centers Pause Evening Services Amid Severe Weather


2026-01-13 03:08:42
Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department announced on Tuesday that evening operations at all licensing centers have been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions.
Normal service is expected to resume tomorrow evening across all centers, the Department added.

Jordan News Agency

