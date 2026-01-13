Qatar Participates In Meetings Discussing Arab Youth, Sports Programmes For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Technical Youth Committee and the Technical Sports Committee, both assisting the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports, weighed in on a variety of proposals on Arab youth and sports programs for 2026 during meetings convened at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

A delegation from the Ministry of Sports and Youth, led by Director of the Youth Affairs Department, Fawaz Abdullah Al Musaifri, took part in the Technical Youth Committee assisting the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports, with Director of the Clubs and Sports Bodies Administration, Mohammed Ahmed Al Othman, leading the ministry's delegation participating in the assisting Technical Sports Committee.

The meetings of the two committees aim to forward recommendations to the executive office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports to take the essential decisions and act accordingly throughout 2026.

The 72nd session of the council's executive office is set to convene tomorrow, Tuesday, ahead of the convention of the 49th session on the same day at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The council's agenda includes proposals for youth activities that serve Arab youth in terms of programs, activities, and panel discussions, such as the Fourth China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF), the Ninth Arab-European Youth Forum, and the Fourth Model Arab Youth Parliament Simulation.

This is alongside the Third Arab Youth Salon, a training course on artificial intelligence, content creation, and youth awareness building, as well as a training course on cybersecurity and youth mental health, the Arab Youth Excellence Award, the First Arab Esports Championship, and the Arab League Cup for Embassies.