Calcutta HC Admits Lop's Petition Seeking CBI Probe Into Convoy Attack Last Week

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 13 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday, had filed a petition at a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged attack on his convoy at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district on the night of January 10. The single-judge Bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh has admitted the petition, though the date of the first hearing has not been scheduled as yet.

The matter of the attack on the convoy of Adhikari had been taken quite seriously by the Union Home Ministry as well, with the latter seeking a detailed report in the matter from the office of the LoP.

Adhikari's office had already forwarded five videos related to the attack on his convoy on the night of January 19.

Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah, personally called up Adhikari and enquired about the attack on his convoy.

During the 15-minute conversation with HM Shah, Adhikari gave a description of what exactly happened at Chandrakona.

The convoy of Adhikari was attacked at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district late on Saturday evening while he was on his way back to Kolkata after attending a political programme in Purulia district.

Adhikari alleged that after his convoy crossed the four-point crossing in the Chandrakona Road Market area in West Midnapore district, some activists of the Trinamool Congress suddenly blocked the road. He said they were carrying Trinamool Congress flags.

The LoP also claimed that some ruling party activists attacked his convoy with bamboo sticks and also hit the bulletproof vehicle. He alleged that although this continued for quite some time, local police did not arrive at the spot.

Adhikari's convoy managed to leave the spot, after which he went straight to the Chandrakona Police outpost and sat on the floor there.

This is not the first time that the convoy of the LoP has been attacked.

In August 2025, Adhikari's convoy was attacked at Cooch Behar town in North Bengal. Then, a group of people, allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress, rushed from the sides and tried to block the vehicles in his convoy.