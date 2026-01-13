Rape Case: Expelled Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Sent To Three-Day Police Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvalla, Jan 13 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday sentenced expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to three days of police custody in connection with a rape case, marking a major escalation in a politically sensitive investigation that has triggered sharp reactions across Kerala's political spectrum.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla, allowing the prosecution's plea, directed the police to produce Mamkootathil again on Thursday, while posting the hearing on his bail application to Friday.

The prosecution argued that custodial interrogation was essential to collect further evidence, including electronic and circumstantial material, and to verify inconsistencies in statements already recorded.

Incidentally, in two similar cases, Mamkootathil managed to secure anticipatory bail. However, in this case, he was arrested on Saturday midnight.

The arrest of Mamkootathil has drawn intense public and political attention, with the case unfolding at a time when the State is already witnessing heightened political activity ahead of the Assembly elections.

Adding momentum to the investigation, the complainant arrived in Kerala from Canada earlier on Tuesday.

Police sources said the complainant's presence would be crucial for further questioning and for corroborating evidence gathered so far.

Her statement is expected to play a key role during the next phase of the probe, particularly as the police seek to strengthen the prosecution's case ahead of the bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the situation outside the court premises turned tense as protesters from the youth wings of both the BJP and the CPI(M) converged, raising slogans against Mamkootathil.

The police faced a difficult task in preventing clashes and ensuring law and order, deploying additional personnel to control the crowd and keep rival groups apart.

While the Congress has distanced itself from Mamkootathil by expelling him from the party, opposition parties have stepped up attacks, accusing the party of moral hypocrisy and demanding swift and transparent action.

The BJP and the CPI(M) youth wings have both sought to use the case to mount political pressure, underlining the case's broader political ramifications.

With custodial interrogation underway and the bail hearing scheduled for Friday, the coming days are expected to be crucial, both legally and politically, as the case continues to reverberate beyond the courtroom.