Waldorf Astoria Kuwait Hosts Paris Saint-Germain During French Super Cup Final Stay
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, January 2026: Waldorf Astoria Kuwait had the honour of hosting Paris Saint-Germain during the team’s stay in Kuwait for the French Super Cup final.
The hotel welcomed the players, technical staff, and official delegation, delivering its signature luxury hospitality and bespoke services throughout their visit. As part of the stay, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait hosted an exclusive closed autograph session for invited guests, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to curating refined and private experiences.
The visit coincided with a landmark achievement as Paris Saint-Germain were crowned French Super Cup champions, adding further significance to the occasion. To mark the victory, the hotel celebrated the team’s win with a custom-made trophy-inspired cake, displayed in the lobby, creating a memorable moment for guests and visitors alike.
Commenting on the visit, Saleh Bataineh, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, said:“br> “On behalf of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, we are proud to have hosted Paris Saint-Germain during their stay. We extend our warmest congratulations to the team on being crowned French Super Cup champions. This achievement is celebrated with pride by our entire team.”
Hosting a world-renowned football club reinforces Waldorf Asto’ia Kuwait’s position as a preferred destination for elite international teams and high-profile guests, offering refined accommodations, discretion, and world-class service in the heart of Kuwait
