OSN+ brings HBO’s latest Westerosi tale ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ to screens across the MENA region
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 12 January 2026: OSN+, the exclusive home of HBO in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the highly anticipated HBO Original series expanding the world of Game of Thrones, will be streaming exclusively within the region on the platform.
Set nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones, and long after House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes viewers back to a more grounded era of Westeros, following the unlikely yet satiric journey of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg. Against a familiar backdrop of broken and forged loyalties, the series explores honour, identity, and power in a realm still defining what it will one day become.
Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series offers a more intimate and character-driven take on the Seven Kingdoms, blending quiet tension, chivalry, and moral complexity while remaining deeply connected to the mythology that has captivated audiences worldwide for decades.
The series reinforces both HBO’s legacy of premium storytelling, especially within the realm of Westeros; as well as OSN+’s ongoing mission to deliver the most anticipated global titles to viewers across the region. Through its exclusive partnership with HBO and an ever-growing slate of world-class, award-winning content, OSN+ continues to be the region’s home for tailored, quality entertainment that resonates with its audience’s taste and everyday mood.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will stream exclusively on OSN+ across the region starting 19th January 2026.
