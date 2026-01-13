Tourism Sector Hails Extended Residency Measures As Boost To Jordan's Visitor Economy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- Representatives of tourism sector have welcomed the new measures introduced by the Ministry of Interior to ease residency procedures for foreign visitors, describing them as a strategic move that will invigorate tourism activity, strengthen Jordan's standing as a competitive regional and global destination, and support overall economic growth.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), industry figures said the decision to grant most foreign visitors a three-month temporary residence permit upon entry rather than the previous one-month period, excluding holders of work visas marks a meaningful improvement in the visitor experience and removes long-standing procedural hurdles.Under the updated framework, the existing visa system will remain in effect, allowing visitors to formalize their three-month stay directly at border crossings by stamping their passports. Sector representatives noted that this streamlined approach reduces administrative burdens and offers a smoother, more welcoming arrival process.President of the Jordan Tourism and Travel Agents Association Mahmoud Khasawneh, said the move enables tourism and travel companies to develop longer, more flexible and diversified travel programs, catering to a wider range of visitors, particularly those traveling for medical treatment, leisure, and extended stays.He added that the added flexibility enhances visitor confidence and reinforces Jordan's reputation as a well-regulated and visitor-friendly destination.Khasawneh also pointed out that simplifying accommodation registration at border points will ease operational pressures on tourism offices, accelerate entry procedures, and improve coordination for both individual travelers and organized tour groups, ultimately elevating the tourist experience from the moment of arrival.From the hospitality sector, Jordan Hotels Association board member Mohammad Al-Qasem said the decision is especially significant for medical tourism, where visitors typically stay longer and contribute higher levels of spending. He described the extension of residency periods as a direct response to the sector's needs and a long-awaited step toward supporting long-stay tourism.Al-Qasem commended the simplification of accommodation verification at border crossings, calling it a practical and impactful measure. He expressed appreciation for the cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, noting that the decisions reflect a strong partnership between the public and private sectors aimed at positioning Jordan as a leading destination for medical and wellness tourism and encouraging further investment in the sector.He added that hotels, along with a wide range of commercial and service businesses, are expected to benefit from increased numbers of long-term visitors, with positive spillover effects on the national economy.He stressed the importance of continued coordination, expanded digital services, and further simplification of procedures to enhance visitor satisfaction and sustain tourism growth.Meanwhile, President of the Jordan Tour Guides Association Ayman Omar said longer residency periods give guides the opportunity to offer richer and more comprehensive itineraries that cover a broader selection of historical and cultural sites across the Kingdom, rather than limiting tours to short, high-intensity routes.He explained that longer visitor stays translate into higher demand for guiding services, greater employment opportunities for tour guides, and improved planning and organization of tours.According to Omar, the new measures provide important support for tourism professionals and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the tour guiding sector.