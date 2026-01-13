Iran Commits To Addressing Citizens' Legitimate Demands, Parliament Speaker Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)All relevant institutions and bodies of Iran will work tirelessly to fulfill the legitimate demands of the citizens, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in the parliament today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that, in light of the severity of the economic crisis and the challenging living conditions, Iranian citizens have legitimate demands. All relevant state institutions must work diligently to address and fulfill these demands.

Ghalibaf also expressed the need to acknowledge the citizens' participation in the January 12 protest across Iranian cities, showing support for the government. Despite the legitimate grievances voiced, the large-scale mobilization of millions of Iranians effectively thwarted any foreign interference.

The protests, which began in late December, were primarily sparked by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and other escalating economic difficulties. While reports of casualties have surfaced, the exact numbers remain unverified.

On January 12, a rally in support of the government took place across Iran.