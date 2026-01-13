“Outsiders Registered As Tirah Idps, Genuine Victims Left Waiting”

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

According to the Khyber district administration, the process of displacement from Tirah Valley (Maidan) is continuing, while the registration of affected families is also underway at the registration center established in Painda Cheena. The administration stated that over the past four days, biometric verification of approximately 2,400 families has been completed, and bank accounts and mobile SIMs have been issued to them.

District officials said that, according to VC chairmen and polio data, a total of 19,100 families were residing in Tirah Valley (Maidan). However, a large number of people from Peshawar, Bazaar Zakhakhel, and Bara are also arriving in Painda Cheena for registration, causing severe overcrowding and resulting in the deprivation of genuine affected families.

The administration has urged the nominated elders (mashran) of Tirah Valley (Maidan) to play their role in ensuring that real victims receive their rightful assistance.

Sher Ali Afridi, a resident of Tirah Valley Barqambar Khel, told TNN that the genuine affected families are facing severe hardships. He said that instead of the actual residents of Tirah Valley (Maidan), non-local people are being registered at the centers, while many families have spent three consecutive nights in the cold but still could not get registered.

Another affected person, Asif Afridi, said that the administration had promised to pay vehicle fares, but the payment has not yet been made. He alleged that at the registration centers, non-local people are being given preference on the basis of influence and recommendations.

Due to deteriorating law and order, displacement from Tirah Valley began in November last year. However, after jirgas and negotiations, the government agreed to formally start registration from January 10.

People had begun migrating on their own from January 5, but internet and technical issues delayed the registration process. Even on the fifth day, registration continued at a slow pace due to technical faults in NADRA's system.

At the registration center in Painda Cheena, long queues of vehicles loaded with household belongings can be seen, carrying women, children, elderly people, and livestock. The affected families said they spent nights under the open sky in severe cold, with no proper arrangements for food or shelter.

According to district officials, problems in NADRA's system and different addresses listed on identity cards are causing difficulties in registration. However, a committee comprising local elders is being formed to resolve these issues. This is the second major displacement from Tirah Valley. In 2013, the local population was also displaced due to a military operation, after which phased return became possible.

In view of the current insecurity, a 24-member committee of local elders signed an agreement with security and district authorities on December 21 regarding displacement. Under this agreement, the area is to be vacated by January 25, and phased return has been announced for April after the operation.

According to sources, the affected families will be provided vehicle fares, compensation for damaged houses, and cash assistance after biometric verification. However, protests have also been held in various parts of Khyber against delays in registration and lack of facilities, which disrupted traffic on the Pak-Afghan Highway.

Political and social leaders have demanded that the government ensure transparency in the registration process, provide immediate facilities to genuine affected families, and urgently address the hardships of families rendered homeless in severe winter conditions.