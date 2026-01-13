MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PetroTal Announces Q4 2025 Operations and Financial Updates, and Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

January 13, 2026 2:00 AM EST | Source: PetroTal Corp.

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following operational and financial updates. All amounts are in US dollars unless stated otherwise.

Group production averaged 15,258 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") in Q4 2025, and 19,473 bopd in FY 2025;

Total cash of $139.1 million as of December 31, 2025, of which $112.4 million is unrestricted; Appointment of Mr. Jorge Osorio as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 12, 2026.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"As we discussed on our Q3 2025 earnings call in mid-November, the entire PetroTal team is working hard to restore shut-in production and cash flow as we manage a period of weakness in oil pricing. I am pleased to report that recent wells have responded positively to production tubing replacements, and our current corporate production is in line with the November 2025 forecast as we begin the new year.

"I would also like to welcome Jorge Osorio as PetroTal's new Chief Operating Officer. Jorge has a strong track record operating major heavy oil projects in Colombia, including several with significant associated water production. He will be a tremendous asset to the Company as we kick off the next phase of PetroTal's development. We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable production growth and look forward to providing additional details on PetroTal's development program when we release 2026 guidance later this month."

Q4 2025 Production and Operations Update

PetroTal's group production averaged 15,258 bopd in Q4 2025, including 14,766 bopd from the Bretana field (Block 95; PetroTal 100% WI) and 492 bopd from the Los Angeles field (Block 131; PetroTal 100% WI). Cumulative annual production through December 31 amounted to just over 7.1 million barrels, an increase of approximately 9.2% compared to 2024. PetroTal's annual average production was 19,473 bopd in 2025.

As disclosed previously, the Bretana field has been producing below capacity since mid-August 2025, due to leaks in production tubing which necessitated the shut-in of five producing wells. PetroTal mobilized a service rig to Bretana in the first week of October 2025, and as of January 7, 2026, has successfully replaced the production tubing in six wells. Group production during the first week of January 2026 has averaged approximately 15,600 bopd, essentially flat to November 2025 levels, and in line with the indicative 2026 production forecast published with PetroTal's Q3 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025.

In mid-December, the Bretana field reached an important milestone when cumulative production passed 30 million barrels. At the time of PetroTal's recapitalization in late 2017, the Bretana field was estimated to hold proven reserves of 16.9 million barrels, and 2P reserves of 37.5 million barrels; as of year-end 2024, PetroTal's 1P reserves had increased to 67 million barrels, while its 2P reserves were estimated at 114 million barrels. PetroTal's management team remains confident in the future potential of the field, as it prepares to ramp up the next phase of development over the 2026-28 timeframe.

Cash and Liquidity Update

PetroTal ended Q4 2025 with a total cash position of $139.1 million, of which approximately $112.4 million was unrestricted. This compares to unrestricted cash of $108.8 million at the end of Q3 2025 and $102.8 million at the end of 2024. Of the approximately $26.7 million that PetroTal carried as Restricted Cash on December 31 2025, approximately $19.2 million was related to the escrow account of the COFIDE/BanBif loan.

As of December 31, PetroTal's unaudited trade and other payables and trade receivables were approximately $60.4 million and $62.1 million, respectively (versus comparable values of $59.0 million and $66.9 million as of September 30, 2025, respectively).

PetroTal did not initiate any new production hedges during Q4 2025. As of January 7, the Company maintains hedges on approximately 0.2 million barrels over the period from January 1, 2026, through March 30, 2026. Consistent with prior disclosure, the costless collars have a Brent floor price of $65.00/bbl and a ceiling of $80.50/bbl, with a cap of $100.50/bbl. As of January 7, PetroTal's production hedges had a fair value of approximately $0.8 million.

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Effective January 12, 2026, Mr. Jorge Osorio joined PetroTal Corp as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Osorio oversees all major aspects of the Company's operations and strategic execution, with responsibility for field operations, engineering, production, and drilling.

Mr. Osorio brings 37 years of executive leadership experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, having held senior operational and project leadership roles at Ecopetrol and BP. As Vice President of Upstream at Ecopetrol, Mr. Osorio managed a portfolio delivering 730,000 bopd, overseeing approximately $4-5 billion in annual capex and $2-3 billion in opex. Under his leadership, Ecopetrol achieved its highest production since 2016, significant EBITDA growth, and industry-leading safety metrics. He developed and led initiatives that accelerated field development, optimized reserves progression, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, earning UN Gold Standard OGMP 2.0 recognition. Previously, Mr. Osorio held key roles in BP's Asia Pacific and Atlantic LNG operations, where he successfully implemented best practices in operational readiness, safety, and integrity.

Mr. Osorio is widely recognized for translating his deep technical expertise and strategic vision into measurable results. His strong operational discipline, and collaborative leadership approach have consistently driven performance, accelerated growth, and delivered superior returns across complex portfolios.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in the Bretana Norte oil field in Peru's Block 95, where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders. For further information, please see the Company's website at , the Company's filed documents at , or below:

Camilo McAllister

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

T: (713) 253-4997

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Charles Denley-Myerson

T: +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Edward Foulkes

T: +44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

T: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Crichton / David McKeown / Georgia Langoulant

T: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to: oil production levels and production capacity; PetroTal's development program for drilling, completions and other activities, including Block 131 and Bretana; plans and expectations with respect to the erosion control project; and PetroTal's expectations with respect to dividends and share buybacks. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "potential", "will", "should", "continue", "may", "objective", "intend" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the ability of existing infrastructure to deliver production and the anticipated capital expenditures associated therewith, the ability to obtain and maintain necessary permits and licenses, the ability of government groups to effectively achieve objectives in respect of reducing social conflict and collaborating towards continued investment in the energy sector, reservoir characteristics, recovery factor, exploration upside, prevailing commodity prices and the actual prices received for PetroTal's products, including pursuant to hedging arrangements, the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines, other oilfield services and skilled labour, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the impact of inflation on costs, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the accuracy of PetroTal's geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approval, the success of future drilling and development activities, the performance of new wells, future river water levels, the Company's growth strategy, general economic conditions and availability of required equipment and services. PetroTal cautions that forward-looking statements relating to PetroTal are subject to all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, capital expenditures or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance, capital expenditures or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; and health, safety and environmental risks), business performance, legal and legislative developments including changes in tax laws and legislation affecting the oil and gas industry and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, credit ratings and risks, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, changes in the financial landscape both domestically and abroad, including volatility in the stock market and financial system, wars (including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Hamas conflict), regulatory developments, commodity price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for products, exchange rate fluctuations, legal, political and economic instability in Peru, access to transportation routes and markets for the Company's production, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, changes in the financial landscape both domestically and abroad (including volatility in the stock market and financial system) and the occurrence of weather-related and other natural catastrophes. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2025 for additional risk factors relating to PetroTal, which can be accessed either on PetroTal's website at or under the Company's profile on . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

OIL REFERENCES: All references to "oil" or "crude oil" production, revenue or sales in this press release mean "heavy crude oil" as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

SHORT TERM RESULTS: References in this press release to peak rates, initial production rates, current production rates, 30-day production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of PetroTal. The Company cautions that such results should be considered to be preliminary.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about PetroTal's prospective results of operations and production results, 2025 and 2026 drilling program and budget, well investment payback, cash position, liquidity and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date of this press release and was included for the purpose of providing further information about PetroTal's anticipated future business operations. PetroTal and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. PetroTal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. All FOFI contained in this press release complies with the requirements of Canadian securities legislation, including NI 51-101. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in PetroTal's guidance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.







