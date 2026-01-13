403
OCHA: Severe Weather In Gaza Threatens Progress In Humanitarian Response
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, as severe weather conditions threaten the progress made in the humanitarian response.
OCHA said late Monday that at least 1.1 million people in the Gaza Strip are still in urgent need of assistance, as ongoing rainstorms continue to cause significant damage to - and in many cases destroy - existing shelters.
The office added that a new storm swept through displacement camps across the enclave last Friday, leaving thousands of people homeless once again. The UN system and its partners are currently conducting assessments and providing assistance to the most vulnerable groups.
OCHA also reported that partner humanitarian organizations distributed supplies to 28,000 families over the past week to help meet the massive shelter needs. These supplies included 1,600 tents, 16,000 plastic sheets, and 27,000 blankets. (end)
